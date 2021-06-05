Alicia Silverstone Channels 'Clueless' Character In Epic TikTok Debut

Alicia Silverstone joined TikTok in the most epic way.

The 44-year-old actress channeled her Clueless character for her first video on the social media platform. In the clip, she rocks a Cher Horowitz-inspired yellow plaid blazer and white ensemble as her 10--year-old son, Bear, helps her recreate her "As If" scene. No Doubt’s “Just a Girl" plays as her son comes up and tries to hug her.

"Ew, get off of me," the voiceover says. "Ugh, as if." While she jokingly pushes Bear away, the TikTok ends with Silverstone hugging him.

"Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok. 😉💛😘 #Clueless #AsIf," she captioned the post.

Clueless celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. ET spoke with Silverstone last April, where the the actress shared that her favorite line in the iconic film is actually one of Brittany Murphy's.

"It's not my line, but I love when Brittany Murphy says, 'You're a virgin who can't drive,'" she said, before revealing the other lines she remembers. "In my life, sometimes for fun, to make myself laugh, I'll say, 'Oops! My bad.' I really like, 'Well, you see how picky I am about my shoes and they only go on my feet.'"

In regard to her own character, Cher, Silverstone told Vogue that she found the teen to be "materialistic and unappealing" as well as "really annoying" and "everything I sort of loathed" at first.

"But I realized that was just me judging her, and once I started working on her I found all the heart and all the love," she said. "She loves her daddy so much! And she's trying to be a supportive friend, so I just sorta put all of my love and heart into this character with these other aspects that were cringeworthy."

