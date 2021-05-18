Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison Reunite for New Hannah Swensen Mystery at Hallmark (Exclusive)

Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison are back with a new Hallmark mystery.

The Murder, She Baked stars are reprising their characters from the popular Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie franchise, ET can exclusively reveal, but with a slight twist: They'll be kicking off a new mystery!

Sweeney will again play the fan-favorite Hannah Swensen in the upcoming film, and Mathison, who will wrap up as co-host of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family in August, will return as Mike Kingston. Barbara Niven will also be back as Hannah's mom, Delores Swensen.

In the new mystery, Hannah (Sweeney) and Mike (Mathison) enjoy their engagement while still managing their busy careers. However, a murder at Hannah’s gym may complicate their wedding plans as Hannah’s need for sleuthing again impact’s Mike’s investigation.

Production on the new Hannah Swensen mystery movie begins this week in Vancouver. It will premiere this summer on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

“I’m so excited to revisit Hannah Swensen and to again work with Cameron and Barbara on these fun stories that combine romance with intrigue," Sweeney said in a statement. "The fans have been so vocal in their love of these characters and it’s exciting to be bringing them back to life and to return to Hannah’s bakery where it all began."

Sweeney serves as an executive producer alongside Craig Baumgarten and Lighthouse Pictures. The upcoming movie, which would be the franchise's sixth, is based on the Hannah Swensen mystery novels by Joanne Fluke.

Sweeney, Mathison and Niven starred in the previous five Murder, She Baked films, which aired from 2015 to 2017.

