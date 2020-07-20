All 8 'Harry Potter' Movies Are Leaving HBO Max: Here's When You Need to Watch Them By

HBO Max is already saying goodbye one of its biggest franchises. On Aug. 25, all eightHarry Potter films will depart the recently launched streaming service, meaning if you've been putting off signing up for HBO Max and still want to watch Harry Potterwhile you still can, now is the time, before the movies fly away on their Nimbus 2000.

Alongside Friends and the Studio Ghibli films, Harry Potter is one of several mega-popular properties on HBO Max. Additionally, the platform offers several new originals, as well as many classic rewatchable movies and TV shows from the Warner Bros. catalog, on top of what you were already watching if you had HBO Go or HBO Now.

While Harry Potter will soon be lost in the Chamber of Secrets, for everything else you can watch on HBO Max, here are some details. Right now, the platform is available to new users for $14.99 a month, and free for certain existing AT&T, HBO Now and Spectrum customers (click here to find out if that's you). Unfortunately, if you pay for HBO Now through your Roku or Amazon device, you currently can't access the HBO Max app. To find out if you have access, visit HBO Max's website.

Hope you're ready to get back to Hogwarts before school lets out.

