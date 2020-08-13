'All American' Panel to be Hosted by ET's Nischelle Turner to Benefit Baby2Baby

The All American cast is reuniting for a good cause. Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner will be moderating a panel that will include Taye Diggs (Billy Baker), Greta Onieogou (Layla Keating), Samantha Logan (Olivia Baker), Bre-Z (Tamia 'Coop' Cooper), Karimah Westbrook (Grace James), Monet Mazur (Laura Fine-Baker) and Jay Reeves (Shawn Scott).

Taking place Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. PT, the cast will reunite on Chat4Good, a fan-centric tech platform producing global virtual fan-fests benefiting charities. The reunion will benefit Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization which provides diapers, clothes and other necessities for children in poverty.

The All American cast actors will share behind-the-scenes stories from season 2, as well as talk about their lives amid quarantine and tease where their characters are headed this fall. The CW series -- which depicts the different coming-of-age experiences that Black teenagers have growing up in Crenshaw and Beverly Hills -- was renewed for a third season in January.

ET's Nischelle Turner will serve as host on the 'All American' panel. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Tickets can be purchased for $15 on Chat4Good's website and virtual VIP 1-on-1 chats with select members of the cast are also available to buy. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Baby2Baby which, since the COVID-19 crisis began, has distributed over 30 million essential items including diapers, formula, soap, shampoo, hand sanitizer, masks, baby food and more to some of the most vulnerable children across the country impacted by the pandemic. With a goal this year of providing these critical items to nearly one million children, Baby2Baby enables families to use their extremely limited funds on paying rent, putting food back on the table, and keeping their children safe.

