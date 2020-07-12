'All Rise' Sneak Peek: Emily Puts Her Foot Down Against the DA's Office (Exclusive)

Always fighting the good fight.

On Monday's episode of All Rise, titled "Bad Beat," public defender Emily Lopez (Jessica Camacho) is feeling the wrath after giving an impassioned speech about standing up to the District Attorney's office over a case that Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) believes is unwinnable. But Emily isn't about to give in without going down every possible avenue to prove her wrong.

When someone walks by and bemusedly quips, "Down with the D.A.," to Emily at the courthouse in ET's exclusive clip, Emily's cohort, Carol (Rebecca Field), is less than amused.

According to Emily, who believes her client was coerced into confessing his crime and that he was credible, it's just a matter of proving to Lola that she's in the right here. And while she's in the middle of a passionate plea to her colleague, District Attorney E.Z. Driscoll (guest star Tom Gallop) overhears their conversation in the hallway.

"You don't want to work with my office, fine," Driscoll says to Emily, negotiating a new counter-deal that she doesn't take.

"Exactly what I'm talking about right here! Smug, this contempt!... I'm so sick of district attorneys, I could spit!" she snarls, arguing that the crime is merely a misdemeanor -- not a felony. "I will take it to trial and I will kick your a**!"

"OK, well, best of luck," Driscoll fires back. "Your client confessed!"

"It's over, you're done," Emily yells after him, prompting those around her to applaud her sticking to her guns. But how does Emily react to the garnered attention? Check out the clip above to see.

Elsewhere in the episode, according to the official synopsis: "When Lola’s husband, Robin, shows up in her courtroom in his official FBI capacity, Benner insists that Lola recuse herself. Also, Mark Callan, in possession of a dossier of explosive evidence in an officer-involved shooting, enlists Sam to help him figure out what to do with it."

All Rise airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more on the series, watch the video below.

