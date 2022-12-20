Alyssa Milano Celebrates Turning 50 With Makeup-Free Selfie: 'No Filter. No Touching Up'

Happy Birthday, Alyssa Milano! The actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a reflective Instagram post on Monday.

"This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," Milano wrote. She paired the caption with a casual selfie of herself in a T-shirt.

"I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings," Milano continued. "I'm happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time. There's still so much to look forward to! And you know what? It's even been okay to look back where I’ve been, where I came from, how far I've come, who came into my life and who stayed."

Milano finished the sweet post with a thank you to her fans and followers. "Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let’s keep going," she wrote.

ET recently spoke with Milano after she announced her Who's the Boss? sequel series with Tony Danza. "I was very skeptical about this," Milano confessed of the sequel's beginnings. "And then I spoke to Tony... and I got kind of excited. I was like, 'If we could put this together in a way that really stays true to that whole progressive thing that we had in the '80s...,'" she continued.

"Angela (played by Judith Light) was a single mom raising her kids, owned her own business, divorced, had a promiscuous cougar mother that lived in the backyard talking about hickeys and then she hires a dude to come clean her house," she said. "I mean, in the '80s that was huge."

The proposed Who's the Boss? update would center around Milano's Samantha Micelli, who is now a single mother living in the same house she grew up in on the original sitcom, which ran from 1984 to 1992. Her father, Tony, lives with her and helps take care of Samantha's children.

Though there was no firm update on whether the follow-up would move toward filming, Milano was hopeful for progress. "It could be really soon," she said of production potentially kicking up. "And I gotta tell you, it's really funny. It's really funny." While Danza and Milano are the only original stars currently attached to the series, Milano added that the door is open for Light to return as Angela.

"I'm sure she will, I'm sure she will," she said.