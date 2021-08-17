Alyssa Milano Says Her Uncle May Not Recover After Their 'Terrifying and Traumatic' Car Accident

Alyssa Milano's uncle is fighting for his life. The 48-year-old actress and activist took to Twitter on Wednesday to give an update on her uncle's condition, one day after they were in a car accident together.

"Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event," Milano began. "I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us."

In her next tweet, Milano wrote that she'll "never be able" to thank the good Samaritans and first responders, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at UCLA Medical Center for the attention they gave both her and her uncle.

As for her uncle's condition now, Milano shared that he is "still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover."

"Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives," Milano wrote of Elizabella, 6, and Milo, 9, whom she shares with her husband, David Bugliari.

"I hope that you -- and especially you in the media -- will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time," she continued.

"You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life," she wrote. "The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact."

On Tuesday, ET obtained a press release from the California Highway Patrol, which stated that Milano's uncle "suffered a medical issue and became unconscious while driving on a Los Angeles freeway on Tuesday morning."

According to the report, Milano's uncle was driving a Ford SUV when he drifted to another lane, hit another vehicle and "started to have an unknown medical issue," which the actress has now confirmed was "a serious heart attack."

The report added that "with the assistance of a good Samaritan, they were able to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane."

Per the report, two Los Angeles Police Department units arrived and initiated CPR on Milano's uncle, who was later transported to the hospital. The report noted that Milano was picked up by her husband.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ, who was first to report the accident, that Milano reached over and used her hand to hit the brakes. When the car stopped, she reportedly gave him CPR until the first responders arrived.

Following the accident, Milano wrote on Twitter, "We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions. It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."