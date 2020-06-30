Alyssa Milano Slams Blackface Allegations, Says She Was Portraying Snooki From 'Jersey Shore'

Alyssa Milano is setting the record straight. The former Charmed star came under fire after people accused her of wearing blackface in an old parody video that recently resurfaced. However, Milano, 47, took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the allegations, explaining that she wasn't wearing blackface and was portraying Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi from Jersey Shore.

"Hey, a**holes. The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump’s 'tan,'" she tweeted. "So go f**k yourselves with your smear campaign."

She also posted the link to the 2013 Funny or Die video, in which she undergoes a Snooki transformation and dons a darker complexion.

While Milano states that she didn't wear blackface, other celebrities have recently been forced to apologize for their use of it in the past. Jenna Marbles quit YouTube after apologizing for her portrayal of Nicki Minaj in one of her videos, as well as her other racially insensitive content.

Actress Eiza Gonzalez spoke out and apologized last week after photos of her wearing blackface in her 2007 telenovela, Lola, Érase Una Vez, resurfaced. Last month, Jimmy Fallon also apologized after coming under fire on social media due to a recently resurfaced Saturday Night Live clip in which the late-night host is seen performing in blackface.

Jimmy Kimmel also released a statement and apologized for his use of blackface and the N-word in the past.