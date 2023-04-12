Amanda Kloots Reflects on 'Incredible Bond' With Zach Braff After Nick Cordero's Death (Exclusive)

Amanda Kloots is opening up about the support she received in the wake of her late husband Nick Cordero's death.

In an exclusive interview with ET, The Talk co-host explained how Cordero's longtime friend and co-star, Zach Braff, opened not only his heart, but his home, to her and her young son, Elvis, when they needed it most.

Cordero tragically died in July 2020 at 41 years old from complications of COVID-19 after a three-month hospitalization. The Broadway star's friendship with Braff dates back to 2014, when they starred in the Woody Allen musical, Bullets Over Broadway.

Amid Cordero's hospitalization, Kloots and Elvis stayed at Braff's guest house in Los Angeles.

ET's Nischelle Turner asked Kloots what Braff's support during that challenging time meant to her. "I mean, it’s meant everything. He literally gave us a home to live in -- so talk about a rock," Kloots said of the former Scrubs star. "It was a safe place to be and was a place that I felt comforted in and supported in -- it was kinda like this little safe haven," she continued.

Kloots went on to explain the bond that she and Braff formed over their shared grief. "He’s just been such a dear, close friend and we both have suffered through so much together," she said.

"We have an incredible bond that I think will never be broken just because we have cried hard and held each other so many different times throughout our life that it really is beautiful," Kloots continued, noting, "I'm very thankful for him."

Braff's feature film, A Good Person, starring his ex-girlfriend, Florence Pugh, was released this year. The writer-director has been open in crediting Kloots as the inspiration behind the project.

"He started writing that movie when I was living at his guest house," Kloots revealed. She explained how "proud" she is of Braff, saying, "I know how cathartic that whole thing has been for him -- writing it, directing it and now releasing it out in the world. I know what it's like to put some heart and soul into something and then say, 'Here you go world, now it's yours to read or watch.'"

Kloots also spoke to ET about her forthcoming children's book, Tell Me Your Dreams, which was inspired by the nighttime routine she created for her son. Read all about her book and how Cordero has comforted her in her dreams here.

Tell Me Your Dreams is on sale starting April 25.