Amanda Seales Calls Terry Crews 'Irresponsible' for Latest Controversial 'Black Lives Matter' Comments

Terry Crews is facing backlash once again. After the America's Got Talent host again shared controversial thoughts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, many took to social media to rebuke his comments -- including comedian and recent BET Awards host Amanda Seales.

On Tuesday, Crews took to Twitter to address Black Lives Matter, amid the recent protests against police brutality and systemic racism that have been held across the nation.

"If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology," Crews wrote. "We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter."

The tweet brought on a wave of critiques, with many slamming the actor for his comments. Seales didn't hold back when it came to her own response, calling Crews' tweet "unintellectual and irresponsible."

"You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall," Seales continued.

This is unintellectual and irresponsible. You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩✊🏾 (@amandaseales) June 30, 2020

Shortly after, Seales tweeted about the importance of facts and the fight for change, writing, "I simply cannot stand for the touting of ignorance as fact. We have spent too much time making mediocre minds famous."

"It is my mission to empower/embolden those black voices who speak of mental elevation not just materialism," she continued. "I believe that consciousness is the thread that was thinned since the 60s and in strengthening it we will sturdy our minds/bodies for the fight for change we demand to see!"

Seales notably took a dig at Crews during her monologue as host of the 2020 BET Awards, when she listed the stars whom they managed to get to participate in the remotely filmed ceremony.

"Tonight's cause is not only to give accolades, but also to celebrate 40 years of BET, and because we're all still in the house, we can get 40 years of BET stars. We've got Queen Latifah, Countess Vaughn, and we can't miss Nelly with his Band-Aid," Seales said, before drying adding, "Terry Crews couldn't make it. Not surprised."

Seales was previously one of several celebs to call out Crews earlier this month after he shared another controversial tweet regarding social change.

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy," Crews tweeted on June 7. "Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."

Crews later tried to clarify those comments, writing, "I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together -- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all."

Following his most recent remarks, Crews again attempted to clarify his position when he responded to a critique from Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

"We’re so far from that bridge, Terry. #BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes. Justice is not a competition," King wrote.

"You are right, @BerniceKing. I just want to make sure it stays that way," Crews replied. "No competition, just creativity. #blacklivesmatter."