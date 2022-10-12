'Amazing Race' Competitor Gives Up in the Middle of Impossible Challenge in Dramatic Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

The Amazing Race is known for putting the teams through the mental and physical wringer, and on Wednesday's episode, one competitor reaches the breaking point.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the hour, gym owner and motivational speaker Dom Jones -- who is partnered with her boyfriend Rich Kuo -- faces a large hurdle in the latest seemingly impossible challenge: to pass on to the next leg, they have to carve out a Roman sculpture from a rectangular slab of white rock.

As Dom looks around at her competition, who are all busy chipping away and seem to be succeeding at the challenge, time's ticking away as she realizes that she may not be able to complete the task, meaning she and Rich would face a penalty that would set them back in the race.

Though Rich tries to cheer her on from the sidelines, she starts to psych herself out and gets too inside her own head about the situation.

"I just knew that this is not something that I can do," Dom explains later to the camera, as she struggles to see the light at the end of the tunnel. "I can get kind of scared with what I don't know. I can be emotional, all over the place and despair set in really quickly."

Moments after, Dom walks off in the middle of the challenge, giving up on the task even as Rich attempts to motivate her. "This is not my kind of thing," she repeats, as she puts down the hammer. "Nope, I'm done." Watch the dramatic clip above.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.