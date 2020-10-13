Amazon Prime Day 2020: The Best Jackets and Coats

It's here! Amazon Prime Day has arrived and brought with it tons of timely deals on coats and jackets. Score a discount on your outerwear purchase during the Prime Day sale, which runs from Oct. 13-14 and is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so you can be prepared for the cooler fall and winter weather ahead.

There is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available at the Prime Day sale. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool suede jacket, now is the perfect time to buy.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.