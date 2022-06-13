Amber Heard 'Has a Plan and Strategy' to Make a Comeback, Source Says

Fans have not seen the last of Amber Heard. On Monday, NBC News released a promo for Heard's first interview since losing against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in a defamation trial -- and a source tells ET that this is just the beginning.

"Amber was waiting a bit before speaking out about the trial and sharing her truth until she felt ready and, like, it was a good time," the source says of the actress waiting over a week before giving an interview. "She was advised by her team to lay low and take time for herself for a couple of weeks, see how she felt and take care of herself."

As for how she's feeling now that she's had time to process the verdict, the source tells ET that Heard "is feeling more optimistic now."

The source adds, "She is confident that her side will come out eventually. She has a plan and strategy to make a comeback over the next year."

Depp first filed his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 in response to an op-ed the 36-year-old actress wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. The article itself did not mention Depp by name, though their contentious 2016 divorce had been in the news over the previous two years.

On June 1, after a six-week trial, a jury in the Fairfax County Circuit Court of Virginia awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. (His punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.)

Heard sounds to be in a better head space than just last week when another source told ET that the Aquaman star was "not in a good place and is worried in general and financially speaking."

"She is definitely planning to appeal the court's decision," the source said at the time. "She feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends. She is sad that people she hoped would support her, didn't."

In her upcoming interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, Heard says she doesn't blame the jury for their verdict.

​“I don't blame them. I actually understand," she tells Guthrie. "He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor.”

As for how she was portrayed on social media during the trial, Heard continues, “I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation."