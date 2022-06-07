Amber Heard Reacts to Johnny Depp Joining TikTok: 'Women's Rights Are Moving Backwards'

Amber Heard is speaking out amid her ex's social media activity. After Johnny Depp joined TikTok with a message to his supporters following his win in his defamation trial against Heard, a spokesperson for the 36-year-old actress reacted to Depp's post.

"As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward," Heard's spokesperson says in a statement to ET. "The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is...be afraid to stand up and speak out."

Heard's statement was in response to Depp's first TikTok video, which showed the 58-year-old actor waving to fans from his vehicle, playing his guitar onstage and preparing for his performance backstage.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together," he wrote alongside the clip. "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

The back-and-forth comes after the jury in the former couple's defamation trial sided with Depp, finding that Heard "acted with actual malice" in her 2018 op-ed about being the victim of domestic violence, and awarding him $15 million. Heard did win one of her three counterclaims, and was awarded $2 million.

Following the verdict, a source told ET that Depp is "feeling really good and positive" and that he "feels like things are on the upswing for him."

As for Heard, who plans to appeal the verdict, a source told ET that she is "not in a good place" following the trial.

"She feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends," the source said. "She is sad that people she hoped would support her, didn't."

"She is going to try not to do anything publicly for a while," the source added. "[She is] hopeful that after some time passes, she can slowly build her career back."