Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Alleges Johnny Depp Hit Her in Trial Testimony

Amber Heard's sister took the witness stand for the first time and offered details about an alleged argument that turned violent, claiming Johnny Depp struck her and repeatedly pummeled the Aquaman actress following cheating accusations.

Whitney Henriquez testified on Wednesday at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, where she was asked about an alleged incident that went down at one of Depp's penthouses in March 2015. Henriquez, who was living in one of the many connecting penthouses owned by Depp, said she was woken up in the middle of the night after Heard stormed into her room fuming after learning Depp had allegedly cheated on her.

"Can you believe he's cheating on me?" Henriquez claimed Heard told her that night. "Your f**king brother is cheating on me." Henriquez has previously said she referred to Depp as her brother.

Henriquez claimed she then went to the kitchen to talk to Depp, whom she accused of being drunk. Henriquez claimed Depp at first denied the cheating accusation before admitting Heard drove him to cheat. Then, the verbal insults allegedly started flying.

"They're saying horrible things to one another -- 'F**k you.' He's calling her a f**king whore, f**king c**t, used up trash bag. They were saying horrible things to one another. She was calling him old and fat. It was a fight. They were saying nasty things to one another," Henriquez claimed.

Heard's sister then claimed she left the kitchen to console her sister, who was in the penthouse's mezzanine level, and that's where things allegedly turned violent. Henriquez claimed she went upstairs and stood between Heard and Depp.

"Johnny runs up the stairs. I'm facing Amber and he comes up from behind me, strikes me in the back," Henriquez alleged. "I hear Amber shout, 'Don't hit my f**king sister.' She smacks him, lands one."

Henriquez claimed Depp grabbed Heard "by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly" with the other hand. The sisters, Henriquez claimed, then locked themselves in a bedroom. She claimed Depp continued shouting, "I f**king hate you. Hate you both. F**king c**ts, f**king whores." Henriquez claimed Depp kept "screaming like an animal."

The next day, Henriquez claimed Heard's closet had been completely destroyed and racks were overturned and tossed down the stairs. The jury was then shown a photo showing a rack of clothes tossed on the floor.

Heard had previously mentioned this alleged fight when she took the stand on May 5. Heard claimed she punched Depp in the face out of fear he was going to hit and push her sister, Henriquez, down a set of stairs.

Heard claimed Henriquez stepped between them during one of their many blowout fights. After she allegedly punched him, Heard claimed Depp laughed and lunged at her before security stepped in.