Amelia Gray Hamlin Poses as Mom Lisa Rinna in Her Wedding Dress for Photo Shoot

She got it from her mama! Amelia Gray Hamlin is embracing her roots for her new Paper Magazine cover shoot. The 19-year-old model and girlfriend of Scott Disick dresses up as mom Lisa Rinna for the cover shoot, even donning the Melrose Place star's short hairstyle.

The photo shoot was actually Amelia's Mother's Day present to the 57-year-old actress.

"My mom has always been kind of crazy about her Mother's Day gift," Amelia shares with the magazine. "One year I forgot to write her a card and s**t hit the fan. So this Mother's Day I was like, 'I'm going to do something so unique and cool that she'll forget about that time I forgot to write her that card.'"

Rinna tells Paper that she was "blown away" by the photo shoot, which took place at her home.

Amelia recreates several of her mom's iconic looks, and even wears Rinna's Vera Wang wedding gown from her nuptials to Amelia's dad, Harry Hamlin, in 1997.

"I'm not talking about a wedding any time soon, but you've inspired me," Amelia, who has been romantically linked to Disick since November, tells her mom. "Ever since I was a little girl and walking down that hallway with the Vera sketches, I knew that I'm going to get a dress from Vera or I'm going to wear your dress. That was my dream: to either get a new Vera or to wear yours."

Amelia posted several images from her Paper photo shoot on Instagram, writing, "Thank you @paper @askmrmickey and @justintmoran for making a dream come true. I loved getting to dress up as my mom and I’ll never forget this 🧚🏼‍♂️💋."

Rinna's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley was loving the looks, commenting on the post, "ICONIC 🙌🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."