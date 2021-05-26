Amelia Hamlin Declares Her Love for Scott Disick in Tribute Post for His 38th Birthday

Happy birthday, Scott Disick!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 38 on Wednesday, and in honor of his special day, his girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin, took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to her "love." The two were first romantically linked last November, and a source told ET in March that they've "been getting a bit more serious" lately.

"Happy birthday my love. You light up my life, and make my world better," Hamlin gushed, sharing a series of pics of her and Disick cuddling up close and holding hands. "I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I'm so lucky. I'm so blessed to have met you. I love you."

Earlier this month, Hamlin's mother, Lisa Rinna, opened up about her daughter's relationship with Disick in an interview for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"Very similar to what you thought when you met him, he's more handsome in person," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Cohen. "We had a very nice time. He met [my husband and Amelia's dad] Harry [Hamlin]. It is what it is, guys. It is what it is."

A source recently told ET that Disick is Hamlin's "first serious boyfriend," and that she's "really into him."

"Amelia and Scott are doing well. Amelia is mature for her age, and Scott and her [get] along great and things are easy," the source added. "She likes to be cute with him and definitely has a big 'crush' on him."

