America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn Celebrate 'Traveling Pants' Anniversary With a Throwback Pic

Sisterhood is forever.

America Ferrera was feeling nostalgic on Friday and celebrated the 16th anniversary of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The actress posted a group photo of herself, Amber Tambyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel from their time on set as part of her #FlashbackFriday.

"16 years ago, 4 girls shared the pants and some questionable fashion choices. Why am I orange? Where is Amber’s crimp & curl now? Was anyone’s hair color natural?" Ferrera jokingly wrote. "2000’s, you were messy, but magical. Happy 16 years of #sisterhoodofthetravelingpants I love you @amberrosetamblyn @blakelively @alexisbledelofficial #flashbackfriday."

Tamblyn replied to Ferrera, writing, "My forever- loves. I wouldn’t change a damn thing," as well as adding the hilarious hashtags, "#BlueEyeshadow #SprayTans #Crimps #CropTops #GlitterCheeks #BestFriendsForever #InFilmAndRealLife."

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants premiered on June 1, 2005. It's sequel was released on August 6, 2008. The four women have maintained a close friendship over the years. There's even been talks about a third movie.

Back in 2019, Ferrera told ET that it's "a conversation that's still at play." "Fingers crossed that something comes to fruition with that, but it's been a vision and a dream of ours for a while now," she said. "We're all moms now. We've all got a lot going on, but we've got a beautiful friendship and we love these movies and we love this story and our friendship together [and] the friendship of these girls. So, we're sticking with it and we'll see what happens."

Additionally, Bledel also opened up to ET about her love for the popular film adaptations, saying, “We want it to happen, I really hope so. It keeps kind of coming up and we’re really trying to make it happen. So, I really hope so.”

