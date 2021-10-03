America Ferrera Returning for 'Superstore' Series Finale: First Look

She's back!

America Ferrera will return for the one-hour Superstore series finale on Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC announced Wednesday, reuniting her with the folks at Cloud 9 for one final farewell.

As part of the announcement, NBC released an official photo from the series' final episode featuring Ferrera's Amy Sosa back in her Cloud 9 vest.

Ferrera left the workplace comedy after the second episode of the sixth and final season, following her announcement last February that she was exiting the series. Several months later, NBC confirmed that season 6 would be Superstore's last.

In her last episode as a series regular, which was also Superstore's 100th, central couple Amy and Jonah (Ben Feldman) broke up just before she was set to relocate to California for her new corporate job.

Ferrera expressed her desire to move on from Superstore in February 2020, saying she was looking forward to the "next chapter for [her] family and career."

"The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller," Ferrera said in announcing her departure. "I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

Following the season 5 finale in April, executive producer and co-showrunner Jonathan Green kept the door open for Ferrera's return.

"We also like that it allows us to keep Amy in the world of the show a little bit, the fact that she'll be at corporate. We're hopeful we'll be able to possibly bring her back from time to time, all schedules permitting and if everything works out to be able to do so. We really liked that idea that this is a victory for her when she gets this job and it pays off some stuff that we had set up for her character-wise," he said at the time.

Superstore airs Thursday at a special time, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, on NBC. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.