‘American Crime Story’ to Tackle Studio 54 in Season 4

Ahead of the premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story, FX revealed that season 4 of Ryan Murphy's true-crime anthology series will tackle Studio 54. Following the success of the first two seasons, The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Chairman of FX John Landgraf said, “We can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Currently in development, Studio 54: American Crime Story is expected to recount the ups and downs of the Manhattan disco created by Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager. A center of New York City nightlife in the 1970s, the club became known for its lavish parties, music, sex and drugs before Rubell and Schrager were convicted of tax fraud.

The network also announced the launch of two limited series spinoffs, American Love Story and American Sports Story, chronicling real-life stories that previously captured the country’s attention. “When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spinoffs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity,” said Landgraf.

Described as a limited anthology series “focusing on a prominent event involving a sports figure,” each season of American Sports Story will re-examine those moments “through the prism of today’s world, telling that story from multiple perspectives.”

Season 1 will tell the story of disgraced NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez and will be based on the Boston Globe and Wondery podcast, Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. According to FX, it will chronicle the rise and fall of the athlete and explore “the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture.”

American Love Story, meanwhile, is an anthology series focused on “sweeping true love stories that captured the world’s attention,” with the first installment depicting the relationship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

According to FX, “what started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media. The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts.”