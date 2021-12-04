'American Idol': Fans Go Wild Over Katy Perry's New Look As the Season's Top 16 Are Revealed

Monday'sAmerican Idol brought lots of surprises -- both in terms of who made the Top 16, and Katy Perry's new look.

The "Roar" singer and Idol judge stunned with a striking black 'do -- in stark contrast to the bright blonde looks she's been serving up all season.

Perry's long black locks stole the spotlight, and the songstress paired the new style with a big, bold golden cross necklace and an animal print top that truly came together to wow fans.

While many tuned in to see which of the Top 24 would be making it to the Top 16 -- and which eight hopefuls would be getting the axe -- fans couldn't help but marvel about Perry's look on Twitter.

Katy Perry rocks her signature black hair in a new preview of tonight’s episode of #AmericanIdol 🖤 pic.twitter.com/DTYNK8h4ng — KATY PERRY NEWS (@KPInfos_) April 11, 2021

she's so katy perry and it's perfectly fine 😭❤️ — ravi roar⚡ (@katySBXLIXperry) April 12, 2021

How does it feel to be this hot — clara (@katysblues) April 12, 2021

katy perry being katy perry pic.twitter.com/jYA6Vt4b8w — steph ⚡️ (@katycat_gurl) April 12, 2021

Is it just me or is @katyperry hotter than normal tonight? #AmericanIdol — ミ☆ Renee (@thenaynayshow) April 12, 2021

Perry teased her bold look ahead of the show, sharing some snapshots to her social media, revealing both her hair and her ensemble.

"Roaring into the top 16 with 🐆 vibes tonight, don’t forget to watch then vote!" Perry wrote.

Perry didn't oversell it either -- the show really did claw the competition down to size as the Top 16 were revealed, leaving more than a few contestants -- including the pop star's lookalike Hannah Everhart -- high and dry.

Here's who made it into the Top 16 on Monday's episode, and the song they sang for America's next big vote:

Alyssa Wray -- "Killing Me Softly With His Song" by Roberta Flack.

Graham DeFranco -- "That’s Life" by Frank Sinatra.

Grace Kinstler -- "Elastic Heart" by Sia.

Alanis Sophia -- "The Story" by Brandi Carlile.

Willie Spence -- "Set Fire To The Rain" by Adele.

Deshawn Goncalves -- "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone.

Wyatt Pike -- "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon.

Cassandra Coleman -- "Wicked Game" by Chris Isaak.

Caleb Kennedy -- "Midnight Train To Memphis" by Chris Stapleton.

Colin Jamieson -- "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" by Tears For Fears.

Casey Bishop -- "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden.

Madison Watkins -- "Gravity" by Sara Bareilles.

Beane -- "Searching For A Feeling" by Thirdstory.

Hunter Metts -- "Skinny Love" by Bon Iver.

Ava August -- "2002" by Anne Marie.

Chayce Beckham -- "Waiting In Vain" by Bob Marley & The Wailers.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.