'American Idol': See Top 24 Singers Who Impressed Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Enough to Move On

American Idol is really starting to narrow the field. Monday's new episode saw the judges round out their choices for the Top 24.

Starting the Showstopper round with 64 contestants, the judges -- including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan -- had the unenviable task of eliminating 40 hopefuls after a string of impressive performances.

Some of the choices were no-brainers, with the Idol hopefuls bringing down the house with numbers that were truly mind-blowing -- like Willie Spence's rendition of "I Was Here" by Beyoncé and Colin Jamieson's exciting rock performance with a cover of Fall Out Boy's "Sugar, We're Goin Down."

However, this season's big elimination was also met with a lot of divisive criticism from fans, who felt the judges cut performers who really deserved a chance to move on -- like musician Murphy, who performed an original tune -- or kept singers around who hadn't earned it.

Regardless of how fans felt about their choices, the judges have finalized their selections. So, before the next round of this season's competition kicks off, here's a look at all the singers who are still fighting for the title, and the Showstopper performances that earned them a spot in the Top 24.

Alana Sherman - "Bust Your Windows" by Jazmine Sullivan

Alanis Sophia - "Uninvited" by Alanis Morissette

Alyssa Wray - "I'm Here" from The Color Purple

Andrea Valles - "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd

Anilee List - "Ain’t Nobody" by Rufus & Chaka Khan

Ava August - "Ghost Of You," original song

Beane - "What’s Going On" by Marvin Gaye

Caleb Kennedy - "When You Leave," original song

Casey Bishop - "She Talks To Angels" by The Black Crowes

Cassandra Coleman - "Running With Wolves" by Aurora

Cecil Ray

Chayce Beckham - "You Should Probably Leave" by Chris Stapleton

Colin Jamieson - "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" by Fall Out Boy

Deshawn Goncalves - “Over The Rainbow" by Judy Garland

Grace Kinstler - "Father" by Demi Lovato

Graham DeFranco - “Beautiful War” by Kings Of Leon

Hannah Everhart - "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus

Hunter Metts - "July" by Noah Cyrus

Jason Warrior - "Believer" by Imagine Dragons

Liahona Olayan - "Me Too" by Meghan Trainor

Madison Watkins - "Man’s World" by James Brown

Mary Jo Young - "Us" by James Bay

Willie Spence - "I Was Here" by Beyoncé

Wyatt Pike - "Blame It On Me" by George Ezra

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.