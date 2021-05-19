'America's Got Talent' Brings Chills and Tears of Joy In Season 16 First Look (Exclusive)

America' Got Talentis coming back to spread joy, hope and inspiration. The reality competition show is gearing up to kick off Season 16, and it looks like things are shaping up to be more emotional than ever.

In this exclusive first look at the upcoming season, the show's outspoken judges reflect on why the competition this year is particularly special.

"This year is sweeter than it's ever been," Howie Mandel shares. "Because of the year that everyone has been through."

Simon Cowell -- who missed half of the last season after breaking his back in a bike accident -- is back this season, and says that the competition is celebrating joy and happiness.

"The overriding tone is that we got through it, and now doing this show means more than anything else," Cowell shares.

"The whole world has a story, and we all overcame," host Terry Crews adds. "So it's almost like everyone deserves a Golden Buzzer."

In the first look, fans get a glimpse at a few of the different types of acts that will be taking the stage this year -- including one that moves the judges so much, they all elect to push the Golden Buzzer together at the same time.

America's Got Talent season 16 kicks off on Tuesday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.