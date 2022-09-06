'America's Got Talent': Musical Magicians, Comedians and Knife Throwers Shine in 5th Week of Live Shows

America's Got Talent brought 11 contestants back to the stage for the fifth night of the season's live qualifier rounds, and the performances were some of the best thus far this year.

More acts -- all of whom were the best of the best from the lengthy auditions -- returned to face the judges once again at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and they upped the production value and energy levels for each performance.

The pressure to deliver in a big way was even higher than their first time on stage, and some of the night's hopefuls brought their A-game in an effort to impress the judges and, more importantly, viewers at home who will be voting on who makes it through to the next stage in the competition. Only two can move on!

From a freestyle rap magician to a high-flying pole-dancing aerialist to some knife-throwing brothers who risk life and limb for fun, here's a look at the acts that stood out from the crowd on Tuesday with truly impressive performances.

Mervant Vera

Blending free-style rap, emotional inspiration, mentalism and close-up magic, Mervant Vera brings a whole new type of illusion act to the forefront with his innovative and uniquely entertaining take on the act, breathing new life into previously tired forms of magic.

"You are a genius, I have to say. Wow! That was incredible," Heidi Klum marveled.

"This show is intended to change people's lives and to find people like you," Simon Cowell shared with Vera. "You're super likable, incredibly talented, I've never seen an act like this before. You have a real shot of making it to the finals."



Jordan Conley

After winning the wildcard vote and getting a chance to make his mark again, comedian Jordan Conley brought the funny in a big way on Tuesday, and had the audience and judges laughing uproariously throughout his high-energy routine.

"I would imagine the people at home are saying it all, you're just loveable, you're likable and relatable that's all you need," Howie Mandel shared after the set. "You have the energy. You have the spirit. People just want to spend time with you."



Kristy Sellars

Blending pole-dancing aerialist acrobatics with immersive storytelling and intricately animated CGI on a massive screen behind her, Kristy Sellars blends her own undeniable physical talent with true showmanship to create an act that is unlike almost anything AGT has seen before.

"This is so fascinating," Sofia Vergara marveled. "The precision you need to have to make your act work, you need to be at the right time at the right place at the right moment to create your magic. I really think this was better than the audition."

"Honestly, this was unbelievable," Cowell added. "Swear to God, in all my years, I don't think I've seen [something like this]... it was one of the most astonishingly, brilliant, creative acts we've seen you might be the one who is going to surprise us all at the end of this year."



Blade 2 Blade

The act is simple, yet wildly entertaining. Two brothers, standing opposite one another with a woman standing between them, throw flaming knives at each other while blindfolded. It's scary, it's exciting, it's bizarre and it got a standing ovation from the judges.

"It's like watching a horror movie. You shouldn't like it, but you do! In terms of the atmosphere or the audience reaction, you've had the biggest reaction from the audience tonight, maybe for the same reason," Cowell said. "This is a Vegas act, no question. This is what the show is about."



Urbancrew (Flyers of the South)

This Filipino dance and acrobatics crew blend choreographed brilliance with gravity-defying stunts for an act that is truly mind-blowing. The music, the movement and the skill came together to create an act that truly blew the judges away.

"Each of these people bring me to the highest level," Mandel exclaimed. "That was the most entertaining act of the night."

"You are a jolt of adrenaline, fun, joy, everything! My favorite act of the night so far," Klum added with a smile.

See which two acts America votes through to the finals when America's Got Talent's results show kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.