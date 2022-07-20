'America's Got Talent': Singing Trio Earns Judges' Unanimous Golden Buzzer With Dolly Parton-Inspired Tune!

Follow your Hart! The trio of talented songstresses that make up the musical group Chapel Hart saw their dreams come one step closer to reality on Tuesday's new America's Got Talent.

Despite each of the judges, and host Terry Crews, having already given out their Golden Buzzers throughout the course of the audition rounds, the judges did something special and very rare to honor the trio's incredible performance -- a collective Golden Buzzer!

The group -- who grew up in a small town in Mississippi called Harts Chapel, hence the group's name -- came out and immediately won over the judges with their enthusiasm and energy.

As for what they performed, the ladies explained that their original song, a tune called "You Can Have Him, Jolene," is inspired by and an ode to Dolly Parton, and her iconic 1973 tune "Jolene."

"We were so inspired by the song 'Jolene,' and we just love the storyline. And we figured, though, from 1973 to 2022, we could not still be fighting over the same man," singer Danica Hart explained. "So we decided to tell her, 'You can just have him, Jolene.'"

The high-energy, raucous country anthem brought down the house, earning a standing ovation from all four judges and a booming chant of "Golden Buzzer" from the entire audience.

"I mean, that was fantastic!" Simon Cowell marveled in a stunned tone. "I love you. And I loved the choreography going on around you. I mean, it was just brilliant."

When asked about their efforts to get a record deal, Danica -- who was overcome with emotion at the reaction to their performance, explained, "We've been trying to break into Nashville for the last couple years, but it's been kind of hard, when, I think, country music doesn't always look like us."

"You know what you've gotta do sometimes? You've just got to break down that door. And you may have just broken down the door with that performance, trust me," Cowell replied.

All four judges agreed that they would give the trio their Golden Buzzer if they still had the ability, which led Cowell to convene a huddle-up, while the singers looked on from the stage, confused.

However, any confusion was cleared right up when Cowell counted down from five and, on one, all the judges slammed their hands on the Golden Buzzer unanimously, showering Chapel Hart in shimmering confetti. The trio now move on directly to the live rounds, bypassing the judge cuts.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.