Amy Grant Postpones Entire Tour After Hospitalization for Bike Accident

Amy Grant is putting her health first. On Friday, the 61-year-old singer's management team announced that she is postponing her previously scheduled tour dates in September and October "due to needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27."

"Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals," Grant's manager, Jennifer Cooke, said in a statement. "However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates."

That being said, Cooke noted that Grant will resume her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and her annual Christmas At The Ryman residency with her husband, Vince Gill. "Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you," Cooke's statement concluded.

All postponed concerts will be rescheduled from February to April 2023 and tickets will be honored at the new dates. For further updates please visit amygrant.com .

Last month, Grant's team broke the news to fans that the singer "was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet)."

"Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably," the statement noted.

Her rep later told ET that Grant hit her head very hard and was knocked unconscious for about 10 minutes before she was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

