Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold Their New York Apartment Ahead of T.J. Holmes Romance Reveal

Moving on and moving out. Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue recently sold their New York City apartment, just days before news broke of Robach's romantic entanglement with her Good Morning America co-host, T.J. Holmes.

Robach and Shue put their apartment on the market back in September, according to multiple reports.

Two months after listing the abode, it went back off the market, and was purchased sometime in mid November. According to Radar Online, the spacious apartment property sold for $5.2 million. The couple reportedly purchased the apartment in 2018 for $4 million.

News of the apartment sale has made headlines in the wake of rumors that Robach had sparked a romantic relationship with Holmes. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Robach to Shue, and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

However, sources told ET on Wednesday that both GMA anchors had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.

Robach stopped wearing her wedding ring in photos she posted to her now-deleted Instagram account in October.

"Amy and T.J. had always had a warm supportive friendship and they bonded over their love of running," one source tells ET. "There have been whispers at ABC about a possible relationship between them for the last several months."

Sources also ET that the two have been close friends for years, but their relationship evolved.

Another source tells ET, "their relationship has been going on in secret for quite some time, but how long is truly unknown, as they did their best to keep things professional and private. Whenever they worked on set everything was fun, sometimes flirty, but always professional.”

The Daily Mail reports that the two have been spotted going between each other's respective New York City apartments. According to the outlet, Robach and Holmes' alleged off-screen relationship evolved when they were in London in June, covering Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Robach married Shue, who starred in Melrose Place, in February 2010. She is also the mother of two children -- Ava and Annie -- whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh. Meanwhile, Holmes and Fiebig -- who is an attorney at Roc Nation -- were married in March 2010 and are parents to daughter Sabine. Holmes is also a father to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

Holmes and Robach have not spoken out about the pictures published on Wednesday. ET has reached out to Good Morning America for comment.