Amy Schumer Reveals 'Pretty Unfair' Reason She Fired Penn Badgley's Wife As Her Doula

Amy Schumer is opening up about feeling the need to nix her doula. The actress recently revealed the real reason she parted ways with her doula, Domino Kirke.

Schumer sat down with Kirke's husband, actor Penn Badgley, on the latest episode of the Podcrushed podcast, and explained that she felt Kirke was too wonderful and gorgeous.

Despite the fact that Kirke helped Schumer and husband Chris Fischer through her pregnancy with their baby, Gene -- whom they welcomed in May 2019 -- the comedian decided she needed to let the helpful doula go while recovering from her C-section.

"The truth was, and this is pretty unfair to her, but Domino is like a goddess," Schumer shared. "She's an actual floating siren around the house... [she's] just lovely and when she touches you, you just kind of melt. And she was really a family member."

So why then did she get the boot? According to Schumer, "I just felt so vulnerable. I was like, 'I can't have this Botticelli f**king goddess floating around my home when I am like, bleeding out."

Originally, Schumer had planned on having a doula-assisted natural birth. However, after a long and painful struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum -- a condition that causes intense nausea and vomiting throughout pregnancy -- she opted for a hospital C-section. She said she planned on continuing to work with Kirke through her post-partum period, but eventually felt the need to let her go.

"I just didn’t have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home," Schumer recalled. "I was like, 'I think you can’t come anymore.'"

