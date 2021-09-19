Amy Schumer Says She Had Her Uterus and Appendix Removed Due to Endometriosis

Amy Schumer is recovering after surgery. The 40-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she has had both her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis.

Endometriosis, a disorder where tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus grows outside your uterus, is painful and can lead to fertility issues, according to Mayo Clinic.

In Schumer's post, she shared a mirror selfie from a hospital bathroom, as well as a video of herself in her hospital bed.

"It's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis. My uterus is out," Schumer said in the clip. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus."

Following the surgery, Schumer said, "I’m sore. I have some gas pains, but other than that I already feel that my energy [is better]."

In the caption, the comedian advised her followers, "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

Celebs poured in to the comment section, including Jennette McCurdy, who revealed that she suspects she may be suffering from the same disorder.

"I was just told this by my gynecologist! I'm bedridden for 24 hours once a month," the actress wrote. "Thank you for talking about this. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Padma Lakshmi, who has also been diagnosed with endometriosis, thanked Schumer for sharing her story, noting, "Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon!"

"Oh my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone and you won’t have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!" Debra Messing commented, with Elle King, Amber Tamblyn and Carrie Ann Inaba also chiming in with well wishes.

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, are already parents to Gene, 2, who they welcomed after the comedian underwent IVF. In August 2020, the I Feel Pretty actress said, "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again."

"We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me," Schumer explained on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again... We thought about a surrogate. But I think we're going to hold off for right now."

As for her son, Schumer said, "Life is so much more beautiful. He's the best thing in my life."