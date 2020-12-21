Amy Schumer Steals Hilaria Baldwin's Post-Baby Underwear Pic for Her Hilarious Holiday Card

Amy Schumer... or Hilaria Baldwin, rather, wants to wish her fans a happy holiday season! On Sunday, the 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram, stealing Hilaria's recent post-baby underwear photo as her pseudo holiday card.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," Amy jokingly wrote, referencing her 1-year-old son, Gene. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year. 🕎"

Amy's celebrity pals found the photo swap to be hilarious.

Debra Messing wrote, "I prefer you as a blonde. 😘," and America Ferrera shared a crying laughing face emoji.

The original photo was shared by the mother of five, three months after welcoming her and husband Alec Baldwin's son, Eduardo.

"Post bath, getting ready for the day photo by Carmen ✨...can’t stop smelling this baby 😂!" the 36-year-old yoga instructor captioned a pic of herself in a black bra and underwear smelling her tiny son.

She added of her husband, "Edu’s outfit belonged to my other boys...Alec says he looks like a tomato—Rafa says he looks like a 'Christmas miracle'...I’m with Rafa."

Hilaria also got candid about struggling to watch her five kids as Alec is quarantined after working in the city.

"Today was probably one of the hardest days I've ever had being a parent," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "All good now -- just you know: lots of wild kid emotions. Trying to stay calm throughout it all. It's tough."