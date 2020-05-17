Andrew Cuomo Takes Coronavirus Test During Live Press Briefing to Encourage New Yorkers to Get Tested

Andrew Cuomo is leading by example.

The governor of New York was tested for coronavirus during his live press briefing on Sunday, in an effort to encourage New Yorkers to get tested if they have symptoms.

According to Andrew, the state of New York is now conducting 40,000 COVID-19 tests per day at 700 testing sites, "which means there is a testing site near you."

"The new problem is we have more sites and more testing capacity than we're using," he explained, urging anyone who thinks they have symptoms of COVID-19 to get a test.

The governor barely reacted during his own test during the briefing. "That's it?" he asked after getting swabbed.

"It’s quick, easy and painless," Andrew tweeted alongside a clip of his coronavirus test. "If I have time, you do too."

Andrew's younger brother, CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, recently recovered from coronavirus after a difficult battle with the disease. Chris' wife, Cristina, and son, Mario, also contracted the virus, but have since recovered.

Though Andrew and Chris have traded playful barbs on Cuomo Prime Time over the last couple of months, they've been incredibly supportive of each other's efforts to raise awareness about coronavirus. Last Wednesday's episode saw Chris praise Andrew for his handling of the pandemic.

"Governor Andrew Cuomo, you're dealing with very important things. I know that you don't take yourself seriously but you take the job very seriously. That's what the situation demands," Chris said. "I love you. Thank you for coming on the show."

"I love you, brother," Andrew replied with a smile.

See more in the video below.