Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son Hospitalized With Stomach Cancer: 'Absolutely Devastated'

Andrew Lloyd Webber is sharing some sad family news. In a statement, via People, the Tony-winning composer revealed that his oldest child, Nicolas Lloyd Webber, is "critically ill" and battling gastric cancer.

The composer shared that he is "absolutely devastated" and will have to miss the upcoming opening night of his Broadway show Bad Cinderella -- which is set to make its debut at New York City's Imperial Theatre on March 23.

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized," Webber wrote via People. "I, therefore, have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday."

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Webber added. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Nicolas, 43, followed in his father's footsteps as a composer. He worked on the BBC One series, Love, Lies and Records and the movie The Last Bus. In 2022, Nicolas was nominated for a GRAMMY alongside his father for their work in Cinderella.

In addition to Nicolas, Webber, 74, is the father of Imogen, Isabella, Alastair and William.

The release of Bad Cinderella has been anticipated by Webber since 2022, after he announced that he would be bringing the London production of Cinderella to the United States -- with a new name.

Webber's lead is set to be played by Linedy Genao, who had roles on Broadway's On Your Feet and Dear Evan Hansen. Bad Cinderella comes as Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is set to close in April -- following a 35-year run on Broadway.