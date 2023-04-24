Andy Cohen Admits He 'Almost Walked Off' at 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Reunion

Andy Cohen got fed up while taping the season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. During Monday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the 54-year-old media personality admitted he almost walked off of the reunion set amid a fight between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

"The level of, I won't even say vitriol, I will just say hate, between Teresa and Melissa, it's, I mean, the gloves are off," Cohen said of the sisters-in-law. "I've never seen anything like it. The way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word... No one hates it more than me, because I'm the one trying to get control of the room. I almost walked off at one point. By the time I was going to I was just so annoyed."

While Cohen stayed on the set, he did admit to getting heated with one of the ladies in question.

"There was a moment where I turned to Teresa -- I apologized to her later -- I didn't yell at her, but I think I lost my s**t at her in a way that I haven't maybe ever," he said. "I think it maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler."

Cohen, who's dad to Benjamin, 4, and Lucy, who will turn 1 later this month, said that the reunion was so heated that he "guzzled two tequilas" shortly after it wrapped.

"I woke at 3:30 in the morning... that's how long it took me then to process all of the s**t that I had heard going on. I sent the longest email at about 4:15 in the morning to all the producers with all my thoughts on the reunion, suggestions," he said. "I was not drunk. I was perfectly clear-headed, but I was kind of reliving everything that had happened. It was just all playing in my head. It was too monumental and upsetting that... I had to let it sit."

Given all the drama that played out, Cohen predicted that the reunion "will be very compelling television."

"It was very long. We started rolling tape at 11. We ended around 9. [There was] only an hour break for lunch and a couple of bathroom breaks, so it was a lot," he said. "There were a ton of new allegations being made. It was a lot of new material to get into, which was good. We didn't spend a ton of time rehashing the past. We leaned into a lot of new stuff."

It's no surprise that the reunion got heated. During a conversation with ET earlier this month, Jennifer Fessler predicted that it was "not going to go well" and would "be explosive in terms of where the group goes from here."