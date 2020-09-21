Andy Cohen Looks Just Like Son Ben in Side-by-Side Pic

Andy Cohen and his 1-year-old son, Ben, are totally twinning! The 52-year-old Bravo host shared a precious side-by-side shot featuring a throwback childhood photo of himself and a present-day shot of Ben.

"Twinning with Ben #Snoopy," Cohen captioned the split image.

In the throwback, the SiriusXM radio host is rocking a green pilot's cap and red scarf like his favorite cartoon dog. He's also sporting a Snoopy sweatshirt in the pic.

Ben is the spitting image of his dad, wearing a blue beanie and a Snoopy sweater of his own.

The adorable father-son duo have been enjoying spending lots of quality time together. Earlier this month, Cohen shared a precious video of him and Ben, asking his son, "Where's Ben?" and "Where's Daddy?" as the little tot pointed to himself and his famous father.

