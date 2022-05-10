Andy Cohen Reveals the Sweet Inspiration Behind Newborn Daughter Lucy's Name

“Lewis is a big name in my family, two great-grandfathers and my dad all named Lewis, so that’s where I got Lucy,” Cohen said on Monday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which was his first show since welcoming his daughter. “I’ve always loved the name Lucy, by the way. My mom, as you know, is named Evelyn and that’s where Eve comes from, so Lucy Eve.”

Cohen explained that although there is a Jewish tradition of naming babies after deceased relatives, the Bravo EP spoke with his rabbi before making the decision to name his daughter after his parents -- who are living.

“After speaking extensively with my rabbi,” he said. “Judaism is a big multicultural tent with many traditions and honor. So, Lucy Eve, welcome to the world.”

On April 29, Cohen announced that he welcomed his daughter, via surrogate, sharing that she weighed in at 8 lbs. and 13 oz. In addition to revealing her name, Cohen had a special message of gratitude to all of the fans who have supported him on his fatherhood journey.

“As I held Lucy in the hospital, just she and I, late into her first night, I was so moved by all of your love and support,” Cohen said. “I see all of your messages. I want you to know that your virtual cheerleading of my starting a family on my own has lifted me up when I most needed it and of course, I didn’t do this on my own.”

The Real Housewives creator also dedicated a special message to his surrogate, who appeared in the studio just two days before Lucy was born.

“I have to once again thank my incredible surrogate,” he said. “What a partner and friend she has been to me. She was in the front row, right here on Watch What Happens Live, the last show we taped, two days before Lucy was born. I thought we were going to have a real-life clubhouse baby right here.”

He continued, “I am so grateful for her and grateful she could deliver and carry Lucy in New York State where surrogacy is now legal, with a law giving surrogates all the rights and protections that they so strongly deserve.”

Lucy also made her grand television debut. During the segment, Cohen shared a video of Lucy for the Watch What Happens Live audience. In the video, Cohen sings the show’s theme song, but reworks it to include his little girl’s name, as she looks at the camera.

Little Lucy joins her 3-year-old brother, Benjamin. Shortly after her arrival, Cohen shared a photo of Ben giving his little sister a kiss during their first meeting. “When Ben met Lucy ♥️,” he captioned the sweet picture.

Over the weekend, Cohen posted a picture of his best friend, Anderson Cooper, sharing a sweet moment with Lucy.

“Uncle Anderson, keeping Lucy honest! (Also - the @fendi pants were a gift for Ben from Denise Richards, and the bedazzled Snoopy onesie was courtesy Marie Osmond! So happy to be able to pass them on to Lucy!),” he captioned the picture of the CNN anchor and his little girl.