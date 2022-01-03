Andy Cohen Says His Only New Year's Eve Regret Is Slamming Ryan Seacrest

Andy Cohen has one regret from his New Year's Eve comments. On Monday's episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the 53-year-old TV personality revealed the thing he wishes he hadn't said while co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve Live special with Anderson Cooper.

For Cohen, it wasn't his highly publicized rant about New York City's outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio, that made him lose sleep, but rather his on-air criticism of ABC's competing New Year's Eve show, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and its host, Ryan Seacrest.

"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," Cohen said. "And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

On the broadcast, Cohen slammed ABC's lineup, which included performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, stating, "There's lots of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us. I mean, with all due [respect] if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry. It's true."

A few minutes later, Cohen again chimed in about the ABC broadcast, this time taking issue with the fact that Arnel Pineda led Journey's performance.

"I just got doused in confetti from the fake Journey appearing on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey!" Cohen said. "It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey. No!"

My new hero! 🤣🤣🤣

Happy New Year @Andy

I reiterate, Steve Perry IS #Journey! pic.twitter.com/LSOTShqCMz — Spoonie TV 🏨🚒 👻🎄 (@MeAndMyRemote) January 1, 2022

"I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn't have. I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing," Cohen added on his radio show. "It's the only thing... That is what I really regret. I really do."

John Hill, Cohen's co-host, noted that "the headline was what sucked" about Cohen's Seacrest comments, noting that, "I thought in the moment you understood the context."

"Exactly, that's the problem. Yeah," Cohen agreed. "The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trash Ryan Seacrest. I hope he hears the clip."

The morning after the broadcast, Cohen took to Instagram to address his on-air antics, which saw him and Cooper take tequila shots throughout the show.

"I was a hair over-served last night, but man, did I have fun!" Cohen captioned a pic of him and Cooper. "I hope you did too. Happy New Year everybody."

As for tabloid reports that Cohen was fired from CNN's next New Year's Eve, a network spokesperson tells ET in a statement: "I can confirm that Andy Cohen will be back to co-host NYE on CNN next year."