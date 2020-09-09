Andy Cohen Says Kris Jenner Would Be a 'Huge Get' for 'RHOBH' as She Gets Emotional Over 'KUWTK' Ending

With Keeping Up With the Kardashianscoming to an end, it seems Kris Jenner has an opening in her schedule -- and Andy Cohen thinks she would be a "huge get" for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Cohen opened up about the possibility of Jenner joining the show on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, on Wednesday, saying he's gotten "so many" messages about it.

"I got so many DMs and tweets saying, 'Kris should join the Housewives. She is good friends with Kyle [Richards]. This should happen. Make it happen!' And then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today, and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying, 'Don’t do it.' It’s so interesting to me," Cohen said.



"I think it would be a huge get too, and by the way, she is already connected with the cast. She’s good buddies with Kyle. No joke, she knows everyone on the show. She is buddies with [Lisa] Rinna, I think," he continued, but said he didn't think Jenner would do it.

As Cohen explained, Jenner is leaving KUWTK, which she has "total control over." "Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over? She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits, so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power," he shared.



"It would be a huge get, I really don’t think she would do it… I don’t think she would do it as a friend," he added.

Jenner and her family announced on Tuesday that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be ending in 2021, after 14 years and 20 seasons. A source told ET at the time that rumors Jenner would be joining RHOBH were "not true."

The momager didn't address RHOBH possibilities during her appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, but did say she was emotional over KUWTK ending.

"You’re going to make me cry all over again," she told Seacrest, who is an executive producer on the show. "It really hasn’t [sunk in yet]."

"I got very, very emotional this morning," Jenner confessed. "I woke up and was in the gym at five with Khloe [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian West], and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, 'Whoa, what a ride.'"

According to Jenner, the family came to the decision to end their show after agreeing it was time to "slow down a bit."

"I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit … figure out what our next steps are," she explained. "We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful … for every single moment and everyone we work with."

See more in the video below.