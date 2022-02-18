Andy Garcia Teases 'Father of the Bride' Reboot and Working With Gloria Estefan (Exclusive)

Andy Garcia is offering a glimpse of what to expect with the Father of the Bride remake -- it's the same but, simultaneously, also different.

The 65-year-old actor spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner and they discussed a myriad of subjects, from the reboot of the Nancy Meyers-written flick starring Steve Martin and working with the magnificent Gloria Estefan to his new film, Big Gold Brick, and the secret to a four-decade marriage.

Garcia, cast in the lead role in the Gaz Alazraki-directed film, says a lot of the conceptual elements from Father of the Bride (beginning with the 1950 original starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor) and main premise of the past films (the 1991 remake and 1995 sequel) will carry into this reboot. But the approach to the original storyline is where the reboot separates itself from the rest.

"In our case, it's a totally different approach," Garcia explains. "The families are different. It is actually the two families engaging more. [There's also this] family from Mexico City, so it's a convergence of those two cultures and how they deal with one another."

The latest version aims to tell the story of a "father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family."

The reboot will include not one but two legendary actors with Cuban roots. Estefan will play Garcia's on-screen wife, and the Ocean's Eleven star is thrilled about working with his good friend.

"She is the most extraordinary lady," he says of Estefan. "She is an extraordinary artist, you know, self-made. Her and Emilio [Estefan], I admire them tremendously. They have been friends for a long time and I would say they're the truest of friends. They never waver. They never skip a beat."

When asked if there's a chance Garcia -- who showed off his singing pipes in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again -- would sing a duet with the magnificent three-time GRAMMY winner in the reboot, Garcia revealed he would have been down!

"That wasn't suggested," Garcia says. "I would have done it, but it wasn't suggested."

Garcia also opened up about the difference between the husband character he plays in his upcoming dark comedy film, Big Gold Brick, and his real-life persona. In Big Gold Brick, in theaters and on digital Feb. 25, Garcia's character, Floyd Deveraux, is a middle-aged father who tries to get his autobiography written without, most notably, his wife finding out. Garcia says he's far from that character in real life.

"Yeah, it's transparent," says Garcia of his marriage. "I don't make moves, career moves, the place I need to go without ... I wake up as a father. I don't wake up as an actor."

Garcia and his wife, Marivi, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in September. So, inquiring minds wanted to know -- what's the secret to a loving marriage?

"Respect your family, respect your spouse," Garcia says. "Because when that goes away, it can't last."