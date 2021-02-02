Angelina Jolie and Her Children Show Their Life at Home in Intimate Photos

Fans rarely get an inside look into the home life of Angelina Jolie and her six children. The 45-year-old actress covers the recent issue of British Vogue and the accompanying photo shoot includes photos of some her kids. Jolie and her ex, Brad Pitt, are parents to 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Taken by photographer Craig McDean, one of the black-and-white photos shows Jolie appearing to give her oldest son, Maddox, a haircut. In the image, Maddox is shirtless with his tattoos on display while his mother, dressed comfortably, is holding his long locks up to put them in a hair tie.

In another photo, Jolie happily sits down for a meal in a scenic backyard with three of her and Pitt's other children.

Craig McDean/British Vogue

Craig McDean/British Vogue

As for what a typical day in the life of Jolie and her kids looks like, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, she admits to the magazine that she was "never very good at sitting still."

"Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere," the mother of six shares. "I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all."

Jolie has been going through a divorce and custody battle with Pitt since 2016, and is honest about where she's at in terms of finding happiness.

"I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family," she says. "It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

ET spoke with Jolie in August 2020, where she also talked about her children being there for her as well as each other while quarantining together.

"You know, I am so lucky," she said. "We are so used to being tight together for a long time. ...I'm lucky, and I think when you have that many children, they really take care of each other. They help me. I'm not alone managing everything. They are an amazing team, so I'm very, very fortunate."

Craig McDean/British Vogue

Jolie's full feature in the March issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, Feb. 5. All 27 international Vogues are dedicating their March issues to creativity, and each issue is a celebration of those who encourage us to look at life in a new way. The issues feature portfolios of the brightest young stars in fashion, music, art and film, alongside inspiring editorials and extraordinary fashion through each of Vogue's local lenses.