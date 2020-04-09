Anna Faris Leaves 'Mom' After 7 Seasons

Anna Faris is leaving Mom.

In a surprising move, the 43-year-old actress will not be returning to the long-running CBS comedy for its upcoming eighth season, ET confirmed Friday. Allison Janney, who has won two Emmys for her role, will now be the lone lead of the half-hour sitcom.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," Faris said in a statement to ET. "While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

“From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy," read a joint statement from Warner Bros. TV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions. "We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

In 2019, Faris and Janney signed new two-year deals to remain with Mom, and as a result, secured a two-season pickup for the seventh and eighth seasons.

Mom, which continues to perform for CBS, centers on the mother-daughter duo of Christy (Faris) and Bonnie (Janney), who reunite after being estranged for years while dealing with their addiction issues. They move in together with the promise to stay sober in an effort to start new chapters in their lives, as well as repair their relationship.

The series stars Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston.

On Friday afternoon, Kennedy posted a sweet message sending Faris off, alongside a photo from their first episode together in season 1.

"I think this is first day we met! Season 1 of @mom_cbs. Marjorie would say 'I promise you, Christy Plunkett: work this program & you’ll recover yourself & your dreams.' Mimi says Take flight @annafaris," Kennedy wrote. "Your Christy is indelible. Keep creating. But I will Miss you!!!"

