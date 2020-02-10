Anne Hathaway Demands Maximum Results in Trailer for 'The Witches' Remake

"A witch who dares to say I'm wrong will not be with us very long!"

So you better enjoy the first trailer for Robert Zemeckis' reimagining of Roald Dahl's The Witches, which sees Anne Hathaway assume the role of Grand High Witch from Anjelica Huston, who so iconically played the part in the 1990 adaptation.

As before, the story follows a young boy (Jahzir Bruno) who stumbles upon a secret convention of witches while on holiday with his grandmother (Octavia Spencer). Discovering that the Grand High Witch has brewed a potion that will turn children into mice, he sets out to thwart her evil plan -- even if he must to do so as a rodent.

Chris Rock narrates the remake, which also stars Stanley Tucci and Kristin Chenoweth. Along with the trailer launch, Warner Bros. announced that The Witches will forgo its theatrical release and instead premiere exclusively on HBO Max on Oct. 22. Streaming just got a little bit spookier this year.

What isn't fully revealed in the trailer is how Hathaway's Grand High Witch will look sans her wig and disguise, whether she'll hew closer to Huston's look in the movie or what's describe in Dahl's novel. Huston would advise the latter.

"Just try to stay out of the rubber casings," she told ET of the advice she'd give Hathaway. "My makeup took so long to do the Grand High Witch. I'm sure they have better ways to do it these days."

