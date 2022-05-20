Anne Hathaway Gives Off Major 'Princess Diaries' Vibes at Cannes Film Festival

Anne Hathaway is channeling one of her most iconic characters. On Thursday, the 39-year-old actress stepped out for a screening of her new flick, Armageddon Time, at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and gave off serious Mia Thermopolis vibes.

Hathaway stunned on the red carpet in a custom, white Giorgio Armani Privé gown that included a train and oversized bow. She accessorized her look with the Mediterranean Reverie Bulgari necklace that featured 107,15 dazzling carats of royal blue cushion cut sapphire from Sri Lanka.

The glamorous look had fans reminiscing on Hathaway's 2001 flick, The Princess Diaries, in which she starred as Mia Thermopolis, a normal teenager who learns she's a real-life princess.

One fan wrote that the actress "is truly a princess," while another referenced Hathaway's character's name and home country, quipping, "That’s not Anne Hathaway. It’s Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi Princess of Genovia."

"Anne Hathaway is giving us Princess Diaries all the way in 2022 & I love it!" a third fan tweeted.

i love the pattern on this one



worn by: mia thermopolis (anne hathaway)

movie/ show: the princess diaries (2001) pic.twitter.com/3a0A29UPfe — jaydyn jádore (@jaydynjadore) May 16, 2022

After her Princess Diaries moment passed, Hathaway took her Cannes fashion in a new direction, wearing a '60s-style, Gucci mini dress that featured a cone bra, metallic details and a partially open back.

As for the movie Hathaway is in France promoting, Armageddon Time is a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. Hathaway stars in the flick alongside Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong.