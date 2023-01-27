Anne Hathaway Is Making the Internet Wild Over Clips of Her Dancing at Paris Fashion Week

The Dancer Wears Valentino! Anne Hathaway has no problem getting down with her bad self. The 40-year-old actress let loose at the after-party for the Valentino Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show -- and the Internet may not recover.

In a series of short clips, Hathaway is seen breaking it down on the dance floor to the 2001 hit "Lady Marmalade" from the Moulin Rogue soundtrack.

At the party, Hathaway tosses her long brunette locks as she bops to the beat of the music and sings along.

She's still wearing her leopard-printed mini-dress and matching tights and heels, which she wore to the show.

anne hathaway please reject me so i can move on pic.twitter.com/VpGB4BKUba — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) January 26, 2023

ANNE HATHAWAY OH MY GODD?!?!??!!? pic.twitter.com/Kl0CdSRlIX — elsa (@mcclafloy) January 27, 2023

Earlier in the day, Hathaway walked the red carpet at the fashion show with her husband, Adam Schulman. The pair posed together at the high-fashion event.

Back in October 2022, Hathaway spoke with ET about living in the moment when it comes to big events.

"I'm so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I'm in a place where I'm able to enjoy it differently," she said at the time. "I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious. It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared."

She added that now she's able to appreciate things more and to not feel anxious, "I'm just living life a little differently now and I'm enjoying it. I'm so focused and connected to my gratitude, to be in a place this wonderful."