Anne Hathaway Weighs In on Whether Nate Was the Real 'Devil Wears Prada' Villain

Anne Hathaway is showing one of her on-screen romances some grace! On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and weighed in on one of social media’s biggest debates.

Fans have taken to social media to debate if the real villain in The Devil Wears Prada was Nate (Adrian Grenier), the boyfriend of Hathaway's character, Andrea, or her magazine editor, Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep).

The internet agreed -- it was Nate.

On Monday, it was Hathaway’s turn to weigh in on the viral controversy and she did not agree.

"No, I'm sorry, I don’t," she replied to fans who called in and posed the question. "I think that they were both very young and figuring things out. And he did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s and I hopefully grew out of it, and I think that’s what we all do. And you know, I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s certainly, so I don’t hold Nate as a villain actually."

This year, the Armageddon Time actress paid tribute to the Devil Wears Prada on more than one occasion. In July, the star celebrated the film's 16th anniversary on Instagram. During fashion week in September, Hathaway accidentally channeled her character's style while sitting next to Anna Wintour.

While it’s obvious that Hathaway still has The Devil Wears Prada on the brain, fans should not expect a sequel.

"There's not going to be a sequel," the 36-year-old told ET earlier this month. "It's not gonna happen. It's just like, we can't do it. It's not gonna happen. It exists. There are other films. There will be other films. We can just watch that one [The Devil Wears Prada] again."

Hathaway also admitted that her Fashion Week call-out to the film was just a happy coincidence. The black turtleneck under a brown leather jacket was not planned.

"I wish that I was this clever," Hathaway told ET. "I wish I had this kind of, I don't know, Machiavellian tendency and I could move all the chess pieces. The truth is it was the outfit that came that fit, and that was the best hairstyle for it. And it turns out people really like The Devil Wears Prada. It was a funny coincidence. On the way out the door, I was like, 'Oh, I wonder if anybody will notice?'"