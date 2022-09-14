Anne Hathaway's Fashion Week Look Will Give You 'Devil Wears Prada' Deja Vu

Anne Hathaway made the fashion world do a double take when she was spotted sitting next to Anna Wintour rocking an outfit reminiscent of her character from The Devil Wears Prada. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old actress attended the Michael Kors fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week.

While her style is no question, Hathaway’s outfit choice and call out to her iconic film made the internet buzz. For the show, Hathaway wore a black turtleneck under a brown leather jacket, which she completed with a matching skirt.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fans may remember Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, wore a similar outfit in the film. Instead of a fabulous skirt, she wore jeans. Keeping the same vibes in 2020, the WeCrashed actress wore her long brown tresses swept back in a ponytail with her bangs stopping just before her eyes.

The outfit wasn't the only thing that made for a memorable moment. Wintour -- who inspired Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, in the movie and also sat next to Serena Williams during the show -- posed for a few pictures with the actress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

In July, Hathaway celebrated the film's 16th anniversary. In a post on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later," Hathaway wrote. "That’s magic."

In the post, the Oscar-winning actress wore the piece that she admitted was her favorite look in the film -- a velvet Chanel coat.

"I love what I wore to the James [Holt] party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots," Hathaway said in an interview with Interview magazine. "The look was completed with layers of Chanel necklaces."