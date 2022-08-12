Anne Heche Dead: Tenant of Home That Was Destroyed in Crash Speaks Out

Lynne Mishele is speaking out after Anne Heche's death. The tenant in the home that burned down as a result of the late actress' fiery car crash earlier this month took to Instagram on Friday to react to news of Heche's death.

"The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them," Mishele said of Heche's two sons -- Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13. "This entire situation is tragic. There really are just no words. I'm sending love to everyone involved."

Mishele lived in the 738-square-foot, two-story home, which the Los Angeles Fire Department said had structural compromise and a heavy fire after the crash. Per the LAFD, 59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure.

She previously reacted to the crash in a statement to ET through her lawyer, Shawn Holley.

"Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday -- not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed," Holley told ET on behalf of Mishele. "She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Then, in a video posted to Instagram, Mishele expressed thanks for the support she received following the crash. A GoFundMe started on Mishele's behalf has raised more than $150,000 as of Friday afternoon.

"I'm still recovering and trying to figure out up from down but I did want to send a huge, huge thank you to everybody from all over the world, for the overwhelming amount of love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown over the past week," she said. "It's obviously been the most insane, traumatic time, confusing... eventually I'll try to get back to everybody and try to read everybody's comments."

"Thank you everybody from the bottom of my heart. It's really, truly overwhelming," she added. "You guys really have impacted my life in a really profound way so thank you so much to everybody and I will keep you updated."

Mishele's latest comments came hours after Heche's rep told ET that the actress had died at age 53. While Heche's heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of death according to California law, Heche's rep told ET.

Heche has not been taken off life support because doctors are working to determine if her organs are viable, as the late actress was an organ donor, her rep said.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," Heche's rep told ET in a statement. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."