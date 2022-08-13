Anne Heche's Podcast Producer Pays Tribute to Late Actress: We 'Lost Someone Irreplaceable'

Anne Heche's podcast producer penned an emotional tribute to the actress following her death. Ryan Tillotson took to Instagram on Friday and said his production company, Straw Hut Media, "lost someone irreplaceable."

Tillotson said Heche was "more than a beloved host." He called her a "friend, collaborator, and a damn good actress."

"Anne added life to every room she entered with her tremendous energy and welcoming presence," he continued in his caption. "I will remember her most for her big heart, her commitment to the people she loved, and the fearless way she fought for what she believed in. Better Together wasn’t just a podcast, it was a belief system. She believed the best way to grow and improve yourself was to talk openly and share stories. We’re committed to continuing her legacy in that way."

Tillotson would go on to say that it's "surreal" to think he won't be seeing her on a weekly basis anymore, and that the City of Angels is now "a quieter and sadder place without her."

Shortly after the Aug. 5 car crash, attention was focused on the latest episode of her Better Together podcast, which dropped hours before she crashed her blue Mini Cooper in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. In that since-deleted episode, Heche claimed to have been drinking vodka "with wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "very bad day."

Tillotson would later dispel any rumors or speculation that the episode was recorded the day of the crash.

"The episode was recorded on the Tuesday before the episode was released, and has been removed due to inaccurate reporting. Any reports that she recorded that episode on the day of the accident are false," Tillotson said in a statement to ET.

The actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights died at the age of 53.

While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of death according to California law. Her rep told ET in a statement that Heche has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find organ recipients who will be a match.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the statement reads in part. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."