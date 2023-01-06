Anne Heche's Son Announces Her Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne'

Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of the late Anne Heche, announced on Thursday that a second memoir, written by the actress before her death, will be published posthumously in the coming weeks.

Homer, posting from his late mother's Instagram account, shared a look at the cover of the new book, titled Call Me Anne, as well as a message of gratitude for the words of love and support he's received in the wake of his mother's death.

"Hi Everybody, Homer here. Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are," he wrote. "First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received - thank you. One day at a time is working for me as I'm sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path."

Homer went on to explain that, given he's posting on his mom's account, he has "a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself."

Namely, her second set of memoirs, after Call Me Crazy which came out in 2003.

"My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could," Homer wrote. "Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it's own, as you would have wanted."

Homer also revealed a special celebration of life event at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove in Hollywood, set for Jan. 24, which will include readings from the new book.

Homer was appointed administrator and personal representative of his late mother's estate in late November. Heche was declared brain dead, the definition of death according to California law, on Aug. 12, one week after she was involved in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles. She was 53.

Anne was taken off of life support days later, when recipients for her organs were identified. Shortly thereafter, the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office told ET that Anne died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.