Anne Heche's Son Homer Heche Laffoon Appointed Administrator and Personal Representative of Actress' Estate

Homer Heche Laffoon has scored another victory in court for control of his late mother, Anne Heche's, estate, after the judge in the case granted his request and appointed him administrator and personal representative of the estate.

According to court documents obtained by ET, "the court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant" Laffoon's request and "is/are appointed Administraot/Personal Representative(s) of the Estate." In a previous filing, Laffoon wanted an $800,000 bond, pending the estate's full appraisal. Laffoon said the full appraisal was still pending because of potential income coming in for the late actress, like her upcoming memoir set to be released in January.

Heche's ex, James Tupper, called the $800,000 bond request an "inadequate" figure and wanted the court to require Laffoon to post bond of at least $2 million. The judge, however, sided with Laffoon and ordered bond in the amount of $800,000. The judge also said "the appraisal of non-cash property in the inventory shall be made by a Probate Referee authorized to serve by the State Controller." The court appointed Morris Mainstain as the probate referee.

Tupper had previously filed docs claiming that approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry was missing from Heche's home following the fatal Aug. 5 fiery car crash, but the judge said "insufficient evidence" had been provided to back that claim.

Laffoon being appointed administrator and personal representative of the estate comes just over a month after he went to court requesting to "expand his authority" over his late mother's estate. At the time, Laffoon asserted it was necessary to do so because the "tangible personal property of the estate" located in Heche's apartment needs to be moved as soon as possible in order to "avoid additional fees, costs and possible loss to the estate."

Laffoon also claimed that there are numerous checks that were made payable to the Six Days, Seven Nights star that need to be negotiated, endorsed and deposited into a bank account in the name of the estate as soon as possible, so that the checks are not voided.

Back in October, the judge ruled Laffoon could oversee the estate, for the time being, a decision Tupper also objected.