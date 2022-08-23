Anne Heche's Sons Address Her Burial Site at Hollywood Forever Cemetery: 'She Also Belongs to Her Fans'

In Hollywood, forever. Anne Heche's sons are addressing their choice for the late actress' final resting place.

The actress' 20-year-old son, Homer, released a statement on Tuesday, via his rep, on behalf of himself and his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, regarding the family's choice to inter Heche's ashes at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit," the statement read. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

"Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events," Homer added. "She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

According to the actress' death certificate, obtained by ET, Heche's body was cremated on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, but a burial is still planned. ET has learned that Heche has not yet been buried. Details on a burial or a memorial service have not been shared.

Heche shared her eldest son with her ex-husband, Coleman Laffoon. Atlas is Heche's son from her past relationship with actor James Tupper.

Heche was taken off life support on Aug. 14 after getting into a serious car accident a week prior in Los Angeles. She was 53.

Founded in 1899, the Hollywood Forever cemetery is known as an iconic place of showbiz history where hundreds of screen legends have found their final resting place. Among them: Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Rudolph Valentino, Mickey Rooney, Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone, Valerie Harper, Anton Yelchin, Chris Cornell and more, alongside thousands more Los Angeles community residents and individuals from around the world.

In addition to serving as a cemetery and funeral home, Hollywood Forever also hosts a series of beloved cultural events including outdoor film screenings, concerts, tapings and more.